Over the last 12 years DEEJOS Interiors has established itself as one of the most well respected and sought after Interior design firms in Chennai with capabilities now to even work in Bangalore. Consisting of some the brightest minds in the business the company provides a range of services including complete designing services for your home, Landscaping, woodwork, modular kitchen designs, false ceilings and TV units amongst others. The company specializes in residential interiors but moreso in Bunglow designs and usually are open to accommodating the needs of all clients who look to have their entire home designed.



The firm prides itself on being self sufficient and not requiring subcontractors or needing to outsource work. The firm is also able to provide the most affordable prices namely by buying all products directly form companies and bypassing middle men. The cost benefit for this is directly passed on to the customer. The company also is prepared to offer warranties to backup the quality of the materials it uses. Along with that one can expect after sales service and maintenance offers and an cost based assurance of completion within the specified time period.

Customers also get a customized login to be able to see what the progress is at any given point and time and updates on mail and by SMS on the progress being made.

The Managing director Mr. Dennis Ebenezer has won awards as a young entrepreneur and has had experience in working and executing projects internationally. Firmly with the belief that designs can transform lives and enhance communities,DEEJOS looks to collaborate with people to develop healthy and sustainable places.