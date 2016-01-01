Your browser is out-of-date.

CRYSTAL Interior
Designers in Kolkata
Reviews (5)
    Established in 2016, Crystal Interior is one the top interior decorator in Kolkata and surrounding. Within a span of two years, we were able to grow our customer list with utmost satisfaction.

    With no compromise in quality, we provide the best materials. Right from designing the interior space of your sweet home, to painting & designing your modular kitchen; we do all that is required for a modern considering your budget, needs, and lifestyle.

    Services
    • Wall Painting Service
    • Kitchen Designing Services in Kolkata
    • False Ceiling Services in Kolkata
    • Interior Design and Decoration
    Service areas
    • Kolkata
    • Durgapur
    • Nadia
    • South 24 Parganas
    • Barasat
    Address
    2.5 no pulin Avenue
    700081 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9088819248

    Reviews

    subhojit das
    This guy name is somnath banik and this guy is a big fraud... dnt go farther with this guys any more with any deals of home decor...
    about 3 years ago
    Misti Debnath
    The best place if you are thinking to give your home a new look.Meets up expectation and come up with something new which definitely makes your house unique from others.
    over 3 years ago
    sayani sahoo
    Behaviour of the owner is disgusting.. While taking the order owner's behaviour was polite and normal. But after advance payment he stopped responding calls by giving stupid excuses and lied every times. He misbehaved several times and stopped answering calls. Be aware of this company. They are cheaters.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
