Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Decorsia Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We at Decorsia Interiors provide turnkey solutions to all the interior requirements. We undertake civil changes relating to plumbing, electrical, creating or removing partition walls; complete interior works right from designing of open spaces to re modelling of existing interior work. Interior work includes woodwork, false ceiling, furnitures & upholstery. 

    Services
    • Interior designing & execution
    • Civil work related to interiors
    • Furniture
    • Upholstery
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #32, Swamy tower, Near E zone club, Marathahalli
    560037 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945403860 www.decorsia.com
      Add SEO element