We at Decorsia Interiors provide turnkey solutions to all the interior requirements. We undertake civil changes relating to plumbing, electrical, creating or removing partition walls; complete interior works right from designing of open spaces to re modelling of existing interior work. Interior work includes woodwork, false ceiling, furnitures & upholstery.
- Services
- Interior designing & execution
- Civil work related to interiors
- Furniture
- Upholstery
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Address
-
#32, Swamy tower, Near E zone club, Marathahalli
560037 Bangalore
India
+91-9945403860 www.decorsia.com