In this era of design, people’s expectation for it has been ever higher. The very reasons are that design raises the value of subjected things and matters, by integrating and expressing all effort and intentions of their background in tangible expression.

Thus it is so important for the creation of a design to approach it with consistent processes. The processes are not only giving a form to an individual subject but also materializing design strategy in integrated concept on relevant objective items and consistent care even before and after form-giving works. Having worked for the past 12 years in the fields of Residential, Retail and Commercial Architecture we have understood that consistency of the working processes from soft to hard are the very requirement of our times. Thus we are the one stop solution for the Design and Build projects with adherence to quality and timelines. In keeping with the name,”.the designs are Shashvat i.e. Eternal as they are function generated“.Space articulation and maximization of resources is an art and abiding principle at Shashvat Designs. We look forward to creating positive energy spaces for our clients and are committed to our deliverance. We look forward to an opportunity to prove our expertise to you.