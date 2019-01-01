Your browser is out-of-date.

Kamran Groups
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
    Architecture Interiors is a Designing and Build Company that is specialized in interior design& architecture, Fit out services and turnkey contracts in Dubai. 

    Our vision is to be the best interior design firm in Dubai& India.

    We are offering the Lowest Price Challenge in INDIA. 

    Kamran Electric - Kamran ImporExport -Kamran Architecture & Interiors Kamran Overseas Consultant. These are the Business of Kamran Groups was established in 1998 and has continued to maintain a structured growth in Groups.

    Our values serve as a compass for our actions and describe how we behave in the world.

    KAMRAN GROUPS is committed to high standard of work Ethics & work Integrity.KAMRAN GROUPS is committed not to compromise on Quality & Safety.Team work & Mutual Respect are paramount in our work culture.Continuous education provides advancement for employees & added service / value to our customers.KAMRAN GROUPS strives for excellence & believes that our customers deserve the best.KAMRAN GROUPS is committed to provide 24 hours service to our customers.

    Services
    INTERIOR DESIGNER, MODULAR KITCHEN, and INTERIOR 3D DESIGN
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Company awards
    ISO Certified Company
    Address
    404,5th floor Hemadurga Plaza above Icici bank , Allwyn X Road Miyapur
    500049 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9618091805 www.kamraninterior.com

    Reviews

    Mr Shankar Mr Shankar
    Kamran Construction dedicated and highly qualified professional to make this Project a great success and completing it on time. Your team has shown proper planning, coordination, safety and quality workmanship. Kamran Construction has successfully completed the work in accordance with the contractual conditions, specification and planned scheduled. "
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    Mastan Patel Mastan Patel
    I can’t believe how great my renderings looked! Javed completely understood what I wanted and got every little detail just perfect.Great & kamran Groups done the Job So Called Professional was Always Shows there's Professionalism Thanks Javed ”
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2019
    udiloan
    "I have to say that your response time is awesome, and your customer service is top notch. You are one of the few people that I deal with that actually delivers what they promise and then some. Thank you. It is refreshing to work with you.and I was almost afraid to agree to pay anyone else for this type of service. You're helping us with a problem that we've been throwing money at for years with no results. You should know that your efforts are appreciated. THANKS Kamran "
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: June 2019
