AIKAA DESIGNS was conceived with the idea of formulating a world class interior design and decor firm in Metropolitan Chennai. The firm was structured around the idea to ensure every project that we undertake irrespective of its budget is able to achieve a unique sense of aesthetic appeal.



Our promise to our clients is that we not only provide finest quality of craftsmanship but we provide it at the most affordable price. This promise has helped us in rapidly expanding to various cities across India in a short span of time. We believe the best marketing strategy for any company would be to create happy customers. We at AIKAA DESIGNS Not Just Create Happy Customers , We Create Happy Homes