Aikaa Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Overview
Reviews (17)
    AIKAA DESIGNS was conceived with the idea of formulating a world class interior design and decor firm in Metropolitan Chennai. The firm was structured around the idea to ensure every project that we undertake irrespective of its budget is able to achieve a unique sense of aesthetic appeal. 


    Our promise to our clients is that we not only provide finest quality of craftsmanship but we provide it at the most affordable price. This promise has helped us in rapidly expanding to various cities across India in a short span of time. We believe the best marketing strategy for any company would be to create happy customers. We at AIKAA DESIGNS Not Just Create Happy Customers , We Create Happy Homes

    Services
    • Interior Designs and Decors
    • Interior Designer
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    • Hyderabad
    • Bangalore
    • Trichy
    • Madurai
    Address
    7E Bhaggyam Lakeshore , 29/13 200 Feet Radial Road,
    600117 Chennai
    India
    +91-9994822622 www.aikaadesigns.com

    Reviews

    satya nandula
    Unprofessional company ,don't deal with them and waste your money,they will not pay vendors , simple example ,in their website official number will be switched off and unofficially number with name swapna is in working condition ,if any ask about payment she told she is not authorised and she not aware why they put her number,with this any one can understand what they are unprofessional doing business
    8 days ago
    Edit
    leena Dhanavel leena Dhanavel
     unprofessional service .once the project gets over you could  never contact them for any defects in products .Unprofessional to the extent that they won’t even have the invoice copies for the products purchased  And none of them would respond when contacted 
    8 months ago
    Project date: June 2019
    Edit
    Aikaa Designs Aikaa Designs
    Excellent Team. Fabulous Designs. Ahead of Schedule Delivery.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: May 2019
    Edit
