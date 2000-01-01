Your browser is out-of-date.

hearth n home
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
    • Orange County Indirapuram, hearth n home hearth n home Asian style kitchen
    Orange County Indirapuram
    Interiors in Sharanam, hearth n home hearth n home Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Interiors in Sharanam, hearth n home hearth n home Modern dining room
    Interiors in Sharanam, hearth n home hearth n home Small bedroom
    +1
    Interiors in Sharanam
    Kitchen & Interiors, Sector 46 Noida, hearth n home hearth n home Built-in kitchens
    Kitchen & Interiors, Sector 46 Noida, hearth n home hearth n home Built-in kitchens
    Kitchen & Interiors, Sector 46 Noida, hearth n home hearth n home Small bedroom
    +4
    Kitchen & Interiors, Sector 46 Noida

    we have been in this industry since the year 2000 and have over 1500 happy customers apart from corporate clients.

    Services
    • All interiors including modular kitchen
    • wardrobes
    • bar units
    • tv units
    • false ceiling panelling
    • flooring
    • paint etc.
    • Kitchen Designer
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Anywhere in India and Noida
    Address
    H 102,Exotica Fresco
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9818893488 hearthnhome.wordpress.com
    Legal disclosure

    In the approximately 10  years of its existence in NOIDA, the company has furnished over four hundred kitchens of a number of high profile citizens of NOIDA, Delhi, Ghaziabad., Bareilly, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Rohtak, Darjeeling, Siliguri, Baramulla, Dalhousie and Kathmandu, and have helped at least the same number of working couples set up home in NOIDA & neighbouring areas. 

