MAD Designs is a New Delhi-based Interior Design & Architecture firm celebrated for his thoughtful and refined approach in expressing clients' points of view with provocative and luxurious results. Since the launch in 2010, MAD Designs has delivered projects throughout India and Dubai. M.A.D.'S experience and passion is evident in their striking results: smart, polished, graceful & relaxed.

Experienced in all phases of interior design services, MAD Designs provides clear, logical interior design solutions that improve and enhance the interior surroundings. Furnishings are an unexpected mix of classic and modern, suffused with bold colors and proportions that bring an elegant blend of sophistication and irreverence to their interiors. Comfort and function are essential components, with practical details carefully observed and orchestrated. Every project is a true collaboration with our client's tastes, needs, and budgets firmly in mind. We believe "Interior design is for everyone. It shouldn't be considered solely as a luxury service. It's for every person interested in improving their lives by surrounding themselves with what brings them joy".

For us, great design is a healthy blend of smart investment mixed with right art to help realize the space's full potential with a breath of fresh air.

Mohit Anand, CEO & MD, MAD Design