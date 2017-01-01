Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MAD Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • ​Independent House Project by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Rustic style living room
    ​Independent House Project by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Rustic style living room
    ​Independent House Project by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Rustic style gym
    +6
    ​Independent House Project by MAD DESIGN
    Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
    Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Scandinavian style living room
    Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Scandinavian style bedroom
    +3
    Apartment Project @Palm terrace drives by MAD DESIGN
    ​APARTMENT PROJECT @LOTUS PANACHE BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern living room
    ​APARTMENT PROJECT @LOTUS PANACHE BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern living room
    ​APARTMENT PROJECT @LOTUS PANACHE BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern style bedroom
    +5
    ​APARTMENT PROJECT @LOTUS PANACHE BY MAD DESIGN
    JAYPEE GREENS—RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern media room
    JAYPEE GREENS—RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern media room
    JAYPEE GREENS—RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Modern living room
    +8
    JAYPEE GREENS—RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN
    DWARKA SECTOR—4, RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Minimalist media room
    DWARKA SECTOR—4, RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Minimalist media room
    DWARKA SECTOR—4, RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Minimalist nursery/kids room
    +8
    DWARKA SECTOR—4, RESIDENTIAL PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN
    KANWAR ENTERPRISE OFFICE PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Office spaces & stores
    KANWAR ENTERPRISE OFFICE PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Office spaces & stores
    KANWAR ENTERPRISE OFFICE PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN, MAD Design MAD Design Office spaces & stores
    +4
    KANWAR ENTERPRISE OFFICE PROJECT BY MAD DESIGN
    Show all 7 projects

    MAD Designs is a New Delhi-based Interior Design & Architecture firm celebrated for his thoughtful and refined approach in expressing clients' points of view with provocative and luxurious results. Since the launch in 2010, MAD Designs has delivered projects throughout India and Dubai. M.A.D.'S experience and passion is evident in their striking results: smart, polished, graceful & relaxed. 

    Experienced in all phases of interior design services, MAD Designs provides clear, logical interior design solutions that improve and enhance the interior surroundings. Furnishings are an unexpected mix of classic and modern, suffused with bold colors and proportions that bring an elegant blend of sophistication and irreverence to their interiors. Comfort and function are essential components, with practical details carefully observed and orchestrated. Every project is a true collaboration with our client's tastes, needs, and budgets firmly in mind. We believe "Interior design is for everyone. It shouldn't be considered solely as a luxury service. It's for every person interested in improving their lives by surrounding themselves with what brings them joy".  

    For us, great design is a healthy blend of smart investment mixed with right art to help realize the space's full potential with a breath of fresh air. 

    Mohit Anand, CEO & MD, MAD Design

    Services
    RESIDENTIAL DESIGN, OFFICE DESIGN, and COMMERCIAL DESIGN
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    D-20, EAST OF KAILASH
    110065 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9582390178 maddesign.in

    Reviews

    Mukul Singh
    I have 2BHK in Delhi and i have handed over my project to my home makers just after checking out their reviews on google map and the reply they give to people who rate them one star which seem fake to me. I have already received 3d design and i am amazed at their speed and really great understanding of the clients and finally i want to say that this is the best interior designer in this area...
    over 3 years ago
    Samrat Talukdar
    MAD designs recently execute our new home in Bangalore and I must say they have done an excellent job. Initially we had roped them in only for Design Consultation but looking at the professionalism and quality of output decided to handover the execution also to them. We had a constraint in terms of the timeline but their team did a pretty good job of completing the project within timeline.
    over 5 years ago
    Umar Momin
    If you want to fulfill wish of beautiful home or office then must go with this Interior.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element