Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Surekh Home Interior and Decoration
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 bhk Home Interior done By Surekh Interior , Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Classic style living room
    3 bhk Home Interior done By Surekh Interior , Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Classic style living room
    3 bhk Home Interior done By Surekh Interior , Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Surekh Home Interior and Decoration Classic style bedroom
    +7
    3 bhk Home Interior done By Surekh Interior

    Welcome to Surekh Home Interior and Decoration, we are the leading Interior Designer in Thane Mumbai,We Provide basis.We undertake responsibility of all activities involved during the execution of Project ( Free Site Visit- Free Estimate -Free 3d Design for turnkey projects only -Execution-Supervision- Handover of Project ).

    Service Location

    Mumbai , Thane , Navi Mumbai

    Services
    • 3d Interior Design
    • turnkey Execution
    • Interior Designer
    • Residential Interior Designer
    • Commercial Interior Designer
    Service areas
    Thane
    Address
    108,Lodha Boulevard mall.sainathnagar , Majiwada
    400609 Thane
    India
    +91-9309917780 surekhinterior.com

    Reviews

    Swati Karodi
    It was our dream home...Dosti Oak 2 BHK, for making the home more pleasant we decided to approach interior designers who can provide end to end solution and simultaneously started evaluating branded houses as well as local interior designers....after lots of research and comparisons we came to know about Surekh Interiors...we gone through their past projects and designing choices, reviews of their clients......and decided to go with Surekh... after completion of entire work, we can say that our decision was absolutely correct.... Throughout our journey we were hardly bothered by Team....our choices/ preferences were aptly captured and reflected in 3D desining and further in practical project as well, their flexible and client centric attitude helps us to have great experience with their service .....the team is absolutely dedicated and empathetic at the same time they always restrained us from taking wrong decisions.... We have been handed over with our exacted home as per our requirements and exactly same as shown in 3D designs and we would proudly recommend Surekh Interiors to friends and family for best interior design of your dream home.... In short we had a SUREKH Experience 😄😄
    2 months ago
    Pandit Bochare
    Availed interior design services from Surekh Interior and had outstanding experience. Very professional and reliable service with value for money. We had very little understanding of interiors, associated cost etc and were looking for reputed reliable interior decorator. Mr. Shubham offered their standard plans with customization we asked. Once finalized, they shared designs plans / pictures which they replicated exactly during the execution. Their team is also excellent and expert in execution. They added wow factor to our house and definately recommend.
    3 months ago
    reshma pawar
    We have recently done our parent’s interior with surekh and we had very plesant experinece at each step. A few months ago me and my parents purchased flats in same premises. I did my interiors with homelane without much research and faced lot of problems during excution and restrictions while designing.So i decided to go with Surekh for my dad’s home. They have very fine process from the beginning. Each and everyone in the team is available to take responsibility and solve your queries from start to end of the project.You will get infinite options to choose in colours and materials. As they provide end to end interior solutions, your every requirement will get fulfiled at single door. With very good flexibility at customization, they do not compromise with the quality of furniture. Shubham is best in his interior skills and very hardworking and perfectionist. He strictly follows timelines. I will suggest everyone to go with Surekh Interiors if they want their dream home look stunning with high quality and finishing without any stress. They will excute everything exactly same as shown in 3D design and as promised at the beginning. Also they have very reasonable costing when compared to others. Don’t fall for false promises of big brands and invite headache, just go with surekh without any second thought.
    about 2 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element