Fos Lighting HO
Home Appliances in New Delhi
Reviews
Projects

    Natural Wood Dholak Pendant Lamp
    Natural Wood Dholak Pendant Lamp

    The first impression does matter. So, why not enhance the curb appeal of your home so that passerby will stop and stare at the first glance. There are multitudes of elements that can be used to give a fresh and welcoming look to your home. If you are wondering where to start, we suggest you upgrade your home from lightings, since it doesn't have to cost a fortune. Fos lighting Online Shopping for Antique Lights in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and Pune all over India offers an exclusive range of decorative fancy Ceiling Light for your bathroom, kitchen, walls, floor, outdoor, ceiling, table, and many others as well. 

    For more info: https://www.foslighting.in/

    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    1293 Vakil Pura, Gali Guliyan
    110006 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8467854367 www.foslighting.in
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    subhash yadav
    Beautiful
    8 months ago
    Amir Shalu
    Love it vakeel pura fos lighting
    9 months ago
    mohd saqib
    Unique products and best service..
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
