Wujiang Yao Di Textile Co., Ltd. with a sincere heart, expect to establish a long-term friendship and cooperation with the vast number of merchants. Quality is the life, is the soul of enterprise, and is the winning strategy of the company. Our company always put "Quality First" at the first place since we established.
- Services
- fire retardant fabricIFR waterproof fabric
- Service areas
- Suzhou
- Address
-
215228 Suzhou
China
+86-51263577851 www.yaodichina.com/product/FR-TPU-bonded-fabrics/83.html