Jiangsu Yaodi New Material Co., Ltd.
Textiles & Upholstery in Suzhou
    Stage Curtain Fabrics Suppliers, Jiangsu Yaodi New Material Co., Ltd.
    Stage Curtain Fabrics Suppliers

    Wujiang Yao Di Textile Co., Ltd. with a sincere heart, expect to establish a long-term friendship and cooperation with the vast number of merchants. Quality is the life, is the soul of enterprise, and is the winning strategy of the company. Our company always put "Quality First" at the first place since we established.

    Services
    fire retardant fabricIFR waterproof fabric
    Service areas
    Suzhou
    Address
    215228 Suzhou
    China
    +86-51263577851 www.yaodichina.com/product/FR-TPU-bonded-fabrics/83.html
