Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shivaya Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Shivaya Interiors is one of the premier interior design brands in India that deals in an extensive range of outdoor deck wooden flooring and engineered wooden flooring. With years of experience in decorating homes with top quality wooden flooring, we have come a long way and earned more than just a name in the interior design industry. We are presently offering high quality and durable wooden floorings with a timeless finish that will take the aesthetic appeal of your home a notch higher. Being the best wooden flooring dealers in Delhi, we have a versatile range of wooden floor designs and patterns that will fit your home and style perfectly. Besides offering quality wooden flooring we are also the best artificial grass dealers and high pressure laminate sheets dealers in Delhi.

    Services
    • wooden flooring
    • outdoor deck wood
    • laminated wooden flooring
    • HPL cladding
    • Artificial grass
    Service areas
    Delhi
    Address
    F-230 Ground Floor Lado Sarai Delhi-30
    110030 Delhi
    India
    +91-9599659965 www.shivayainteriors.com
    Legal disclosure

    At Shivaya Interiors, we’re a team on a mission; a mission to transform interiors and exteriors of every home and office that craves for style and durability on a budget. Lean on to our stupendous team of professionals for world-class flooring and cladding services. Whatever you want, from outdoor deck wood, laminated wooden flooring, HPL, artificial glass, or even wallpapers and PVC panels, we have it all.

    Reviews

    Sweeta Tulo
    Vikash is a very knowledgeable person and punctual. He has a extremely talented set of workers who do a great work under his guidance.
    6 months ago
    Ankita salodiya
    Shavian interiors is great interior company, the provide excellent quality service. Very happy with the result.
    9 months ago
    Jyotika Govil
    Appointed their team for terrace wooden decking & a pergola and very happy with their timely delivery & quality of work. Highly recommended for their good quality & professionalism.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element