Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
A.S.Designs
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residence project 1, A.S.Designs A.S.Designs Modern style bedroom Plywood Multicolored
    Residence project 1, A.S.Designs A.S.Designs Modern style bedroom Plywood Multicolored
    Residence project 1, A.S.Designs A.S.Designs Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
    +8
    Residence project 1
    Jewellery store in Mumbai, A.S.Designs A.S.Designs Asian style museums
    Jewellery store in Mumbai, A.S.Designs A.S.Designs Asian style museums
    Jewellery store in Mumbai

    I have established my reputation over the years through our design concepts, which are dynamic, expressive and unique. They combine elements such as shifts in scale of space and elevation, twisting forms in ways which reinforce the overall design theme.

    I design concepts create spaces which have a sense of place and identify, particular to the need of each client, which are playful yet interesting, not jarring or overwhelming. They are at once fun and sensitive, appropriate and meaningful. The result is the realization of space that is consistent in every detail.

    Services
    Interior Designer and Consultant
    Address
    400058 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819536896
      Add SEO element