I have established my reputation over the years through our design concepts, which are dynamic, expressive and unique. They combine elements such as shifts in scale of space and elevation, twisting forms in ways which reinforce the overall design theme.

I design concepts create spaces which have a sense of place and identify, particular to the need of each client, which are playful yet interesting, not jarring or overwhelming. They are at once fun and sensitive, appropriate and meaningful. The result is the realization of space that is consistent in every detail.