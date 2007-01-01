Your browser is out-of-date.

Avian Inc.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (7)
    Established in 2007 over the years, Avian Inc. has become synonymous with exquisite taste, unparalleled service, and unmatched quality. Operating with the utmost in business ethics, we are known for our reliability and attention to detail on every project making your experience with us authentically different. Our team at Avian Inc. lend our expertise and passion for design to each commercial and residential project we undertake. As a collective team, we create both designs with a unique twist, turning any space into a powerful expression of the client's personality by providing personal attention and analysis, and exploring a wide variety of materials in order to achieve both functional and aesthetic spaces.

    Services
    • Turnkey/ Retro fit projects
    • office interiors
    • Residential Interiors
    • Tensile Structures
    Service areas
    Bengaluru
    Address
    108N Manipal Centre Dickenson Road
    560042 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9886917171 www.avianinc.in

    Reviews

    Subhash Chandra
    Good quality products and excellent service
    4 months ago
    Srinivasa Murthy
    The quality of the chair is excellent. Very quick response and delivery. Very transparent in the dealing.
    about 1 year ago
    sainath udayan
    Without a doubt the best value for money during our office renovation was Avian. They delivered for us in an efficient and professional fashion thanks to the competence of Mr. Pranav and his team. We would emphatically recommend Avian to our closest friends and business associates.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
