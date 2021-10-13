Your browser is out-of-date.

LogisticMart
Moving companies in Gurgaon
Reviews (18)
    • LogisticMart is one of the leading platforms that provides verified packers and movers across India. Our company offers economical moving solutions from the most experienced shifting companies. We have more than a decade of experience in providing best movers who can relocate customers goods without single scratch during the transit process. Established in the year 2010, our company has spread its wings across cities such as Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and many other cities in India.

    Services
    • Packers and Movers Services
    • Cargo Services
    • Home Shifting Services
    • car carriers services
    • office relocation services
    • domestic packers and movers
    • house relocation services
    • pet relocation services
    • local shifting services
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    India and Gurgaon
    Address
    309, 3rd floor ,Vipul Agora, MG Road, Sector 28
    122002 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-7303531118 www.logisticmart.com

    Reviews

    Supriti Sahana
    I contacted this logistics mart to transport my houseold goods from Punjab Bathinda to Rajasthan pachpadra ,with the Aggarwal fastway packers and movers , according to the charge I paid 16048 to and due to covid Aggarwal fastway packers and movers charge me more money for the store charge total I paid 24000 to him 1st off all he didn't send me my all things my inverter and battery which was totally new and my gass ciliender ...later Aggarwal fastway packers and movers owner jasssi used to give me multiple times and dates to send me my goods but till today he didn't send me my staff and regarding this when I called the logistics mart they 1st ly ensure me to shatle the matter but till today I m calling this logistics mart about my things but this executive are not answering my call and I called them from multiple number when they are picking call they are giving excuses to me they needs time it's been more than 7 months this people are missleading me and the Aggrawal fast way packers and movers started useing slangs 1stly and we also talked about it and last night on 13th October 2021 we lodge an fir against the Aggarwal fastway packers and movers ....the more interesting thing is I talked about it to the logistics mart they are not even helping me with this they are just giving time on time .....here are the proof of everything so be careful to bring such kinds of logistics mart's between .... since 7 yrs we are moving here and there for our job posting and this is the 1st time we are facing this much problem with this before this every packers and movers given the best door step service to me ......well done logistics mart to making people fool ...and my suggestion please take a brief look before adding such kind of vendors like Aggarwal fastway packers and movers in your vendor list for the transportation ....take a look before going through this service for transporting your things
    8 months ago
    Rekha Singh
    Last month, I hired Ms packers and Movers through LogisticMart to shift all my house hold items to my home town. Overall services were really praiseworthy and not a single item was lost or damaged. Thanks to entire team for this help during Covid-19 Pandemic.
    9 months ago
    Balaji N
    Don't opt for Bangalore One Cargo Packers And Movers. Very pathetic service. Household goods loaded yesterday evening. Till now vehicle has not commenced it's journey due to previous payment dispute between the company and the driver. Except packing nothing is perfect. Initially asked 27000/-, then after loading increased the amount to 32000/-.Also without doing pre-loading inspection sent a small vehicle and subsequently arranged another vehicle. Initial plan was to complete the work within 4 hours but the task got completed in 9 hours.
    11 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
