Creative reuse and recycle ideas turn ordinary objects into interesting and functional room decor.
Residential, Commercial Office spaces, be it anything, JunknArt Interior Decor set of creative minds, deliver you Eco-friendly interiors at the most affordable prices. We at JunknArt Interior Decor provide you with a complete makeover of spaces by using Eco-friendly products. We concentrate on reusing existing objects giving it a creative touch by our experts. Our complete designing philosophy starts with reusing and rearranging what you already have and further using Eco-friendly, locally made and sustainable objects and furniture. This includes using secondhand, up cycled pieces in your home. The objects or items that we use are always made out of renewable resources, reducing your carbon footprint, hence providing solutions in an environmentally cautious way.
Lifestyles are changing around the world. Rapidly expanding & changing technologies, values, cultures and economies are influencing how we live and ultimately, the spaces we live in.
We design environments that complement the ever changing ways the world adapts. While each residence is unique in terms of location, density and character, they all share a common thread. Each design is structured with an appropriate interpretation of the occupant’s culture and lifestyle. Junknart Interior Designers is one of the Top rated Firms in Mumbai and Navi-Mumbai in the Residential Interiors Segment for more than 3 years. “I’ve always thought of my house as a sanctuary- thank you, for understanding my needs so well. I’m yet to come across a better consumption of space, combined with such superiority in design. I’m proud of my home!”