Colour Ur Blank Spaces
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (7)
    • We are an online interior design and styling service delivered to your Inbox. 

    We have panel of design experts & brand partners that help provide you a personalized home design solution right from the convenience of your home.

    Services
    • online interior design online home decor online living room design online bedroom design
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Long Distance Interior Design
    • Bedroom Design
    • Living Room Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Home Design
    • House Design
    • Home Styling
    • Home Staging
    • Interior Design Consultation
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Block F, Liberty Phase II, North Main Road, Koregaon Park
    411001 Pune
    India
    +91-8390968934 cubspaces.com

    Reviews

    Renu Vinod
    Having CUBS Spaces do our wallpaper and home renovation was a real breeze. They provided us with many wonderful and aesthetic ideas and options to choose from for wallpapers, lights and other accessories for our home. Every room redone by CUBS is a source of pure joy and relaxation for us. SS and RV, Pune
    4 months ago
    pragya preeti
    We bought our house last year in October and have had one of the worst experiences with the design firm and carpenters we had hired. We had to ask them to leave the work incomplete because of the delay and design flaws. Then I found Cubspaces, needless to say I was skeptical about them too as I had really bad experience with my last design firm . But boy did they prove me wrong. They listened to what I wanted and incorporated my suggestions in the design in the best way possible. We definitely had our ups and downs with the lockdown and 2nd wave of covid but the team at Cubs made me feel secure and calm about the delays by making a plan that eventually worked out for me. Now the project is finished and I couldn't be happier. I would 100% recommend Cubs spaces to anyone who wants their home done in a chic yet functional manner. Loved working with them and I plan on working with them again for any future renovations
    8 months ago
    rahul yande
    We got our house designed by CUBSpaces, it’s an online home styling company bridging the gap between you hiring an interior designer and you doing it yourself! Their package includes layouts - 3D views - shopping list - DIY list! This was exactly what we needed and we are very happy with their service! I would recommend you all to try their concept!
    almost 4 years ago
