Style your space
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
    Residential Project

    The idea behind developing an online platform like Style your space is to cater those individuals who are looking to give a new look and feel to their space. Style your space provides a one stop destination for designing and execution for categories like customized modular furniture, kitchen, wardrobe and design consultation services under one roof.

    We feel that the offline market falls short of variety and innovative designs.For those who are looking for complete furniture designing along with execution, we provide highly personalized service with a dedicated designer to assist and guide you throughout the project.Style your space aims to provide a very smooth, hassle free and seamless experience to those looking to buy furniture for their home.

    Services
    • Designing
    • modular furniturw
    • customized furniture
    • modular kitchen
    • modular wardrobe
    Service areas
    Noida and Delhi
    Address
    Sector 2 Noida
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9319686670 www.facebook.com/Styleyourspace0
