The Wall by Elham
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune, Maharashtra, India
    We create luxury interiors that will stand the test of time.Offering a highly personalized and friendly design service, our focus is on creating bespoke, considered interiors that encapsulate our clients' needs and dreams. The Wall places particular importance on the practicality and comfort of the spaces we design, ensuring that they not only look beautiful but are also live-able and inviting.

    Interior designing
    Commercial
    residential premises
    Pune
    Pune, Maharashtra, India
    Camp
    411001 Pune, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-7775894183 www.thewallbyelham.com
