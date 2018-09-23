Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Arcade Engineers and Consultants
Architects in Kanpur
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Heliger Borden School , Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants Asian style museums Yellow
    Heliger Borden School
    Sri Prabhu Heights, Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants Asian style museums Concrete Green
    Sri Prabhu Heights
    Bhabha Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants Asian style museums Red
    Bhabha Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants Classic airports Aluminium/Zinc Red
    Bhabha Institute of Technology, Kanpur, Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants Asian style museums Aluminium/Zinc Red
    Bhabha Institute of Technology, Kanpur

    Arcade Engineers and Consultants provides leading services of Architecture and Interior Design consulting projects. We have been established since last 15 years. Itwas established in year 2003, in Kanpur the Manchester of East, since then ithas actively worked in the architecture and Construction industry. We have experience in designing and construction of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The projects are spread across north India specifically Uttar Pradesh. We have Collaboration with eminent builders of the city. 

    Services
    Architecture Design and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Kanpur
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    Flat No. 201 A, 2nd Floor, Anand Tower, 117/K/13, Sarvodya Nagar
    208005 Kanpur
    India
    +91-8141221066

    Reviews

    Arcade Engineers and Consultants Arcade Engineers and Consultants
    Great
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element