After searching and interviewing various interior designers, we finally found Mr. Sashi Vishwakarma of The Grid Interiors. We liked Mr. Sashi because he listened carefully and understood what we were trying to accomplish while being and personable and genuine. He was sensitive to our needs and was able to translate our ideas and budget them into a realistic plan.
Mr. Sashi has an amazing gift to transform your home from ordinary to outstanding!
Overall we are extremely pleased with the service and expertise provided by The Grid Interiors.
Many designers blow the budget and force you into styles that don't fit your personality.
Mr. Sashi has great resources and team. Especially his supervisor Mr. Ranjeet and Kuldeep are hard working to meet the deadline of work.
Highly recommendable.
Highly professional people. The team works to meet the goals. They have all experienced people, who work tirelessly to give the best to you.
I met a lot of interior designers before mesting Shashi, but the kind of passion and intensity Shashi has for his work, I have not seen in others. He is the most humble and grounded guy in this business. Shashi immediately gave me whatever was required to decorate my new house and it was absolutely on Mark. Nothing fancy, no false promises, no showbaazi, it's only purely hard work and rest is all assured.
I am really very happy and lucky to have Shashi and his team of the grid interiors to decorate my dream house and absolutely changing the look of it. The house was in goof hands and they did justice to it.
Thanks you Team of The Grid Interiors and I personally highly recommend them.
If you want your house to be decorated the way you dreamnt of doing it, then The Grid Interiors will be the right choice.
Just handover the keys to them and sit relax, believe me they will just change the look of your house.
5 stars from me.
Way to go Shashi and team....
The Grid Interior is a one stop place to get customized solution for your interiors. I have personally consulted them and had my interiors done. The entire experience was truly amazing from concept to product and their service post hand over is really good. The proprietor Mr Shashi Vishwakarma and his entire team including Kuldeep,Ranjit provide their guidance, suggestions and cater to all your needs and concerns. Their prising and quality of products used are competitive and covers different budget points which you can choose from. My overall experience with them has been amazing and will definitely recommend them.