KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd
Kitchen Manufacturers in Noida
    • Bedroom and living room designs, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom and living room designs, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    Bedroom and living room designs, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Classic style living room
    +25
    Bedroom and living room designs
    Design Wardrobe , KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Design Wardrobe , KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Design Wardrobe , KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    +12
    Design Wardrobe
    Modular Kitchen, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen
    Modular Kitchen, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Classic style kitchen
    Modular Kitchen, KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd KM Furniture Solutions Pvt Ltd Classic style kitchen
    +4
    Modular Kitchen

    We are professional furniture designers, manufacturers, and suppliers based in the Noida. Our comprehensive range of furniture is for offices, homes, commercial spaces. As a leading Office and Home Manufacturer and supplier, our furniture comes in standard and customized options to help clients choose the best furniture that is in line with their interior decoration plans. With a team of professional furniture designers who genuinely understand each requirement concerning your preferred style, we make sure that each piece of furniture that we deliver has quality written all over it. We are creators of quality furniture for diverse applications including residential, corporate, and retail interiors. Besides furniture, we also offer designing, manufacturing and installation services for Modular Kitchen, wardrobe and retails fixtures.

    Services
    • Home Furniture
    • Modular Kitchens
    • Modular Wardrobes
    • Office furniture
    • Retail Fixture
    • Hotel Furniture
    • Hospital Furniture
    • Cafeteria Furniture
    Service areas
    Noida
    Company awards
    Best manufacturer award
    Address
    A-71, Sector 80, Phase II Noida, Uttar Pradesh- 201305, India.
    201305 Noida
    India
    +91-9667366355 www.morokdesigns.com
