Organisation

Under the name ‘AMIT & ASHMI’ Architects and Interior designers, we have completed more than 200 projects in all over a span of last 13 years. To update our working culture and to define new value systems in our organisation, we have renamed our architecture and interior design studio as ‘F.Quad’. F.Quad wad derived from the 4 values which we constantly work and improve on.

F- Futuristic designs

F- Fair

F- Functional design

F- Friendly approach.

In our journey of Architecture and Interior Designing we have be rewarded with 11 design awards till date in several categories.

Our Values

We give importance to the aspect of honesty, integrity, transparency, customer centric designs & service. Team building and knowledge sharing are vital in our organization. The trust of our client is our “real earning”. Our entire team practices tolerance and patience along with research and innovation.

Design Philosophy

Experimentation is our basic principle on which new design trends are built as well as developed. Complete flexibility in design is what we usually work with. Creating visuals that are appealing while maintaining the utility and functionality is our forte. We believe in the contemporary & minimalistic trends of design practice, although can offer any kind of styles of designs if desired by the client.

Work Ideology

We adopt, innovate, & offer easy design solutions to the most of the complicated problems without losing the visual appeal. Client satisfaction is our ultimate goal.