F.Quad Architecture and Interior Design Studio
Architects in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Reviews (5)
    Deepak Sanitation
    Shah Residence
    Knobs & Handles Showroom
    VAJRA
    TVK Residence
    Villa 29

    Organisation

    Under the name ‘AMIT & ASHMI’ Architects and Interior designers, we have completed more than 200 projects in all over a span of last 13 years. To update our working culture and to define new value systems in our organisation, we have renamed our architecture and interior design studio as ‘F.Quad’. F.Quad wad derived from the 4 values which we constantly work and improve on. 

    F- Futuristic designs 

    F- Fair

    F- Functional design 

    F- Friendly approach. 

    In our journey of Architecture and Interior Designing we have be rewarded with 11 design awards till date in several categories. 

    Our Values 

    We give importance to the aspect of honesty, integrity, transparency, customer centric designs & service. Team building and knowledge sharing are vital in our organization. The trust of our client is our “real earning”. Our entire team practices tolerance and patience along with research and innovation. 

    Design Philosophy 

    Experimentation is our basic principle on which new design trends are built as well as developed. Complete flexibility in design is what we usually work with. Creating visuals that are appealing while maintaining the utility and functionality is our forte. We believe in the contemporary & minimalistic trends of design practice, although can offer any kind of styles of designs if desired by the client. 

    Work Ideology 

    We adopt, innovate, & offer easy design solutions to the most of the complicated problems without losing the visual appeal. Client satisfaction is our ultimate goal.

    Services
    Architecture and interior design
    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Company awards
    13 awards
    Address
    Jubilee hills road 64
    500033 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9849302577 www.fquad.com

    Reviews

    Obili VENKATA SIVAREDDY
    Nice interiors
    almost 3 years ago
    Rajesh Jain
    Quite innovative and modern in their designs
    almost 3 years ago
    Chandra Mohan
    Innovative Designs.. Chandu Jaiswal Aparna Unispace J Hills
    about 3 years ago
