Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Taizhou Huangyan Solidco Mould Co.,Ltd.
Furniture & Accessories in Taizhou
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • SOLIDCO MOULD CO.,LTD is a comprehensive manufacturer of plastic injection moulds with two decades of experience, located in China Mould Town-Taizhou, with an annual export value of over $2.5 million (USD) and moulds have been sent to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia in South America, Hungary, Russia, Turkey in Europe, Iran in Mid-East, also African and Asian countries etc.

    Services
    • Plastic Injection Moulds Manufacturers
    • Household Moulds Suppliers
    Service areas
    Taizhou
    Address
    318020 Taizhou
    China
    +86-57681106826 www.solidcomould.com
      Add SEO element