SOLIDCO MOULD CO.,LTD is a comprehensive manufacturer of plastic injection moulds with two decades of experience, located in China Mould Town-Taizhou, with an annual export value of over $2.5 million (USD) and moulds have been sent to Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia in South America, Hungary, Russia, Turkey in Europe, Iran in Mid-East, also African and Asian countries etc.
- Services
- Plastic Injection Moulds Manufacturers
- Household Moulds Suppliers
- Service areas
- Taizhou
- Address
-
318020 Taizhou
China
+86-57681106826 www.solidcomould.com