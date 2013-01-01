Design

Atelier is an award-winning multifaceted Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design Firm, based out of New Delhi that is founded on the belief that architecture and design provide a sense of grace to life- and we believe that matters. Our unequivocal focus is to positively influence the future shape of built environments through design leadership, expert knowledge and services excellence.

Design Atelier works with a thoughtful integrity and a contemporary sensibility to excel at creating distinctive environments, buildings and interiors in six service areas- Architecture, Campus Design and Masterplanning, Housing, Hospitality, Retail and Workplace Design. Design Atelier’s extensive portfolio is a testament to our multi-disciplinary design approach.

We have worked across 250 projects to deliver architecture and design solutions across diverse sectors. The breadth of our expertise and experience gives our Clients a platform to significantly extend and improve their capacity, and enhance their visibility.

DA was formed in 1992 as a studio workshop that pursued an exploration in building crafts as the founding premise of architecture and design activity. Now a full service firm, we continue to engage with a variety of related arts, graphics and craft professionals to develop more holistic and inclusive solutions for the formation of more humane architecture that responds to a future society. Design Atelier encourages exploration, debate and learning as an integral part of Architecture and emphasizes creativity, craftsmanship and design management.