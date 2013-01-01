Your browser is out-of-date.

Design atelier
Architects in New Delhi
Projects

    Stone House, Design atelier Design atelier Country style houses Stone
    Stone House, Design atelier Design atelier Country style houses Stone
    Stone House
    Umaid Heritage, Design atelier Design atelier Modern houses Stone
    Umaid Heritage, Design atelier Design atelier Modern houses Stone
    Umaid Heritage

    Design
    Atelier is an award-winning multifaceted Architecture, Interiors and Urban Design Firm, based out of New Delhi that is founded on the belief that architecture and design provide a sense of grace to life- and we believe that matters. Our unequivocal focus is to positively influence the future shape of built environments through design leadership, expert knowledge and services excellence.

    Design Atelier works with a thoughtful integrity and a contemporary sensibility to excel at creating distinctive environments, buildings and interiors in six service areas- Architecture, Campus Design and Masterplanning, Housing, Hospitality, Retail and Workplace Design. Design Atelier’s extensive portfolio is a testament to our multi-disciplinary design approach.

    We have worked across 250 projects to deliver architecture and design solutions across diverse sectors. The breadth of our expertise and experience gives our Clients a platform to significantly extend and improve their capacity, and enhance their visibility.

    DA was formed in 1992 as a studio workshop that pursued an exploration in building crafts as the founding premise of architecture and design activity. Now a full service firm, we continue to engage with a variety of related arts, graphics and craft professionals to develop more holistic and inclusive solutions for the formation of more humane architecture that responds to a future society. Design Atelier encourages exploration, debate and learning as an integral part of Architecture and emphasizes creativity, craftsmanship and design management.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and urban design
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Company awards
    Winner of Emerson Cup 2013, Green Project of the Year 2103 CW India awards Mumbai, LEED Gold Award core and shell.
    Address
    B—4, Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi
    11 00 48 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1141009927 www.da-urbis.net
