Drawing on 60 years of experience, a talented design team and over 44,000 master craftsmen from far reaches of India, Fabindia brings its interior design studio for your home and commercial needs.

Increased industrialization and overall paradigm shifts in interior design call for solutions that not only have sound aesthetics, but also offer ecological balance. Our strength in exhaustive collection of specially curated products helps us in creating design solutions that lend a unique voice to your property.

Whether it is hotels and resorts, restaurants and cafes, corporate, housing projects or even individual homes, the quintessential Fabindia design solutions makes every corner of your property, a favorite corner.

Every project that we undertake is an attempt to add a distinct character to the design. We create a design space that is not only in harmony with the people occupying it, but is also conscious of the ambience surrounding it. Our painstaking ways to handcraft every piece of furniture with quality material is an attempt to add a new dimension to the aesthetics of a place. Though our approach to designing is inspired by the handmade treasures of traditional Indian crafts, we use contemporary methods and design ideas to strike the right balance. We help you to visualize the design, down to the last detail, before its flawless implementation. Adhering to timelines whilst managing multiple interior designing aspects makes us an ideal partner. Fabindia Interior Design Studio endeavors to make the process of interior designing a relishing experience.