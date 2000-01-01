Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Akshay Mehta
Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rurban Village, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Villas
    Rurban Village, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Villas
    Rurban Village, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Villas
    +2
    Rurban Village
    West Villa, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Stairs
    West Villa, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Small houses
    West Villa, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Small houses
    +2
    West Villa
    Stack Apart Ment, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Multi-Family house Bricks Beige
    Stack Apart Ment, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Multi-Family house
    Stack Apart Ment, Akshay Mehta Akshay Mehta Multi-Family house
    +1
    Stack Apart Ment

    Svamitva Architecture Studio is an architectural and interior design studio. We are a team of dynamic architects, engineers, contractors, and interior designers who’ve come together to transform your dreams into reality! We pride ourselves in offering solutions that will make your spaces reverberate with an identity of its own. These modern, affordable, and sustainable solutions will not only set your spaces apart, but also give it the warmth to attract positive energies.

    World over, the architecture and design domain has seen an unprecedented growth. So, with an endeavor to cater to the needs of those outside of the Indian subcontinent, we have collaborated with international partners and have begun laying the foundation of becoming formidable players within the global design arena. With presence in Germany already, SAS has set sail towards extending our services worldwide. At SAS, we do not just build spaces, we build dreams!

    Services
    • Architect
    • Designing
    • Interior
    • Planning
    Service areas
    • Architect
    • Designing
    • Interior
    • Planning
    • Bangalore
    • Karnataka
    • India
    Address
    SAStudio #110/2, 2nd Floor, Krishnappa Layout, Lal Bagh Rd
    560027 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-7829447623 sastudio.co
      Add SEO element