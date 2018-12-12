- Services
- Interior designing
- turnkey projects
- modular kitchens
- home decor
- design consultation
- 3D views
- etc
- Service areas
- Mumbai and Navi Mumbai
- Address
-
ShivShankar Plaza II
400708 Navi Mumbai
India
+91-7506458509 www.vijayshil.com
Legal disclosure
May it a New Home Decor or a Renovation work, we provide expert ideas along with all sorts of services to fulfill the interior needs of your place. Our highly skilled and experienced team makes the job easier for you by giving proper Design solutions and attention on site supervision till the work gets done beautifully.
From Design development to Site execution we make the experience worth it. It's a complete solution to your design needs within your budget!