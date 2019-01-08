Your browser is out-of-date.

ECLECTIC INTERIORS AND SERVICES
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews
Projects

    Full Home Interior Lonavala
    Full Home Interior Lonavala
    Full Home Interior Lonavala
    +12
    Full Home Interior Lonavala
    Smart designs for bedroom
    Smart designs for bedroom
    Smart designs for bedroom
    +4
    Smart designs for bedroom
    Tv Units- How to hang a TV on Wall
    Tv Units- How to hang a TV on Wall
    Tv Units- How to hang a TV on Wall
    +2
    Tv Units- How to hang a TV on Wall
    Wardrobes for bedroom and free spaces
    Wardrobes for bedroom and free spaces
    Wardrobes for bedroom and free spaces
    +14
    Wardrobes for bedroom and free spaces
    Beautiful kitchen designs for home.
    Beautiful kitchen designs for home.
    Beautiful kitchen designs for home.
    +12
    Beautiful kitchen designs for home.
    Your One Stop Destination

    We deal in renovation/transformation of condo buildings, house, villas, flats and all turnkey projects. Our working procedure starts from minute examination of the project and providing detailed healthy and productive drawing according to client’s perspective and transforming it to provide an aesthetical result with keeping emphasis on Vaastu, environmental factors, latest research & trend and right art, respecting their history. The design depends on client’s expectation and according to space allotted. Our architect team is available 24X7 to help our clients. Our signature designs are very comfortable, impressive, graceful, inspiring, thoughtfully designed and matches your personality. Home is a place to live & worship. We work with all lower-moderate-high budget clients. We also provide post installation services to our clients.           


    Eclectic Interiors & Services was established in the year of 2005. Company carrying a history of Thirteen years in exporting granite & marble products like Door Frames, Handicraft Tiles, False Ceiling PVC materials, Kitchen Trolleys and Interior Works & other customized products. The company has been committed towards innovation, quality assurance & customer satisfaction. Our devotion, constant study and proficiency in work has succeeded the company to provide best value to the customers. This resolution has made company one of the well-known firms in Interior industry.The offered products are well tested upon numerous quality stages before the final delivery. We never compromise with quality.

    Services
    • Interior and Civil Service
    • Interior Designer
    • Tiles
    • POP
    • Painting
    • Furniture
    • Kitchen
    • False Ceiling
    • Landscape Designing
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Shop 04-05, ABC Nirman Building, Opp to MC Donald's, Aundh-Ravet Main Road, Thergaon
    411033 Pune
    India
    +91-9881768880
    Legal disclosure

    Why

    Us?

    Eclectic Interiors & Services

    Because we believe in providing Quality not just the first time, but every time.

    We provide our clients a class range of quality products in addition towards building trust and non ending relationships.

    Our Features:

    ·         Speed

    ·         Quality

    ·         Expertise

    ·         Reliability

    ·         Price

    ·         High Customer Satisfaction

