Jamali interiors are among the most reputed architects and Interior designer firms in Indore. JAMALI Interiors are a fully functional company offering Turnkey solutions, capable of executing Civil, Architectural as well as Interior Design works. They are a multi-disciplinary design Company whose work seamlessly weaves interior and exterior spaces, from large architectural ideas to the smallest of furniture details.The firm specializes in Modular kitchen designs and have a great deal of emphasis on their ability to manufacture furniture. They are very open to even pick up Design Consultancy projects. As mentioned above they specialize in turn key solutions but would be open to looking at projects of all size and scope in both the commercial as well as the residential sphere.



The company has its key competencies in the areas of Architecture, Civil work and Interior Designs but more specifically in the areas of furniture design, Kitchen designs and Garden designs along with the interiors of course.

The Services Available with Jamali Interiors Include:

Interior Designing : The company work in conjunction with several Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Architects & Construction Laborers & Helpers to help bring to you the best possible designs and living spaces that suit your taste and reflect your style.

Modular Kitchen Designs: With Modular Kitchens from Jamali Interiors you are guaranteed the best possible organization and space utilization required in modern kitchens across the country

Landscaping: With experience of over 14 years and a team of consultants, architects, planners and landscapers, the company can assure you the best possible talent and diligence in the area of Landscape development in Indore.

Vastu Shastra Consulting: Vastu Shastra Consulting helps in enhancing the spiritual, mental and emotional quality of daily living. These consultation services are also made available with the firm.

Wooden Walls: Smart utilization of wooden walls can help in adding heat to certain areas while making them feel more comfy and hospitable. speak to the experts from the form to know more about how you can achieve this without loosing the class factor in your designs

Civil Engneering: Civil Engneers with Jamali Interiors are constantly striving to create smart structures for the city of Indore, looking to balance the living needs of the people with the needs of the environment at all times.

Why Choose Jamali Interiors:

Jamali Inteiors not only give you everything you would need under one roof but they also ensure that there remains a harmony between the designs and how they look and the functions that they have to perform. Thus over a period of time the designs won't fade but instead continue to enhance your living space.