Rokoko.in

•It’s an a hassle-free online interface to makeover your space with an end

to end solutions.

•Highly customized process based on customer’s specifications and budget.

•Unique blend of the personalized service with modern technology.

•Our experienced designers guide throughout the online interior designing process right from creating floor plans to 3D designs and from Selecting ideal home décor to buying it for them.

•Flexible Plans & Packages to suit customer’s requirements.

•Dedicated Shop page for variety of home décor products.

•Dedicated Directory for Professional Interior contractors.