Rokoko.in
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    • Rokoko.in 

    •It’s an a hassle-free online interface to makeover your space with an end
    to end solutions.

    •Highly customized process based on customer’s specifications and budget.

    •Unique blend of the personalized service with modern technology.

    •Our experienced designers guide throughout the online interior designing process right from creating floor plans to 3D designs and from Selecting ideal home décor to buying it for them.

    •Flexible Plans & Packages to suit customer’s requirements.

    •Dedicated Shop page for variety of home décor products.

    •Dedicated Directory for Professional Interior contractors.

    Services
    Online interior design consultation
    Service areas
    Pune, Bengaluru, and mumbai
    Address
    Bungalow no 32, Jeevan prakash society , Taware colony, off Satara road
    411009 Pune
    India
    +91-8530569696 www.rokoko.in

    Reviews

    Radhanand Singh
    They transformed my house into a home! I bought a flat in Pune and as I entered the unfurnished and lifeless four-walled building I was left clueless. I didn't know -where to start with and what to do with the blank spaces. I interviewed a few designers, checked their samples, compared their prices and my favourite was Rokoko (and I liked the name too! :-P). They started with my kitchen and the attention to detail, the layout and the arrangement of fixture left me faint in wowing. Not only did they consider everyone's opinions in the family but the meld between different styles was absolutely wonderful. I had only appointed them for the kitchen section, but no wonder and no regret that my idea to extend their workable plans for the entire home was successful. These people are super professionals, their work is so direct and hassle-free and their inputs are so valuable- that these guys are on my top list. Highly recommended for all mine and acquaintances' next project.
    over 3 years ago
    Krishna Shah
    After going through all positive review on Google I made online payment two days back for designing my living room. So far no one has contacted me to know my living room's detail and my requirements. When I tried to contact them through email, it bounced saying " Mail box is full" I failed to understand how a company, which provides online service it's mail box is full?? Unbelievable!!
    11 months ago
    pankaj sadalge
    We were bit skeptical about using online Interior design services, and we started with one room at a time.And to our surprise this concept worked for us. It was very smooth and professional in terms of delivery. And Designer working with us was very creative and knowledgeable. Thanks Rokoko for this wonderful Experience.
    10 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
