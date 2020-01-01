Your browser is out-of-date.

Trustline Facility Management Pvt Ltd
Reviews (1)
    We are provided Home Apartments Deep Cleaning services and House Keeping Services in Delhi NCR  in order to ensure that the office runs smoothly. Activities such as the cleaning of the office premises and the general maintenance, overseeing the cubicle and cabin arrangements and cooking as well as arranging the meals are performed by skilled and efficient professionals as per the client’s needs. The housekeeping services provided by us boast of unmatched quality and are reasonably priced.

    Features :- Highly reliable High quality raw materials Total customer satisfaction

    Trustline Facility Management Pvt Ltd 08800527190 info.trustlinefm@gmail.com WWW.TRUSTLINEFACILITIES.COM

    Home Deep Cleaning services
    Delhi NCR
    Address
    House No. 12, A-2, Block Street No.10, Sant Nagar Burari
    110084 Delhi
    India
    +91-8800527190 www.trustlinefacilities.com
    Trustline Cleaning Solutions they guarantee the deepest, brightest clean at the most affordable prices and they're mobile 😁

    ✔ Kitchen Cleaning ✔Upholstery and Couches ✔ Full Home Deep CLEAN AND MUCH MORE! 👇 Quote the following code  Trustline Facility Management Pvt Ltd WhatsApp or call Delhi NCR for a Free Quote on 08800527190 or email info.trustlinefm@gmail.com or visit www.trustlinefacilities.com

    Maximum Care Maximum Care
    Got my entire house deep cleaned before moving in and it was a job extremely well done :) not only was the work done well but personal behaviour was excellent and dealing with problems was smooth and handled professionally. Really happy with the service
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2020
