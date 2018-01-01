Maid2Match Lennox Head is a family owned business which was founded by two brothers who when trying to book a house cleaner for their parents experienced the exasperating process first-hand. As they dug deeper into the cleaning industry they quickly realised this was the same experience thousands of Australians were having to put up with. Instead of just sitting back and complaining, they executed on their belief that booking a friendly and experienced house cleaner should be a positive and exciting experience! It was on this day that Maid2Match House Cleaning Toowoomba was created as the solution which would deliver a smarter level of hassle free service to Australians.

Weâ€™re far from your average cleaning service as we know the key to delivering a 5 star experience is in the quality of the clean and in how much WOW we can generate in every interaction we have with you. From our first day our guiding light has been to deliver an unbelievable experience to every home we look after. So far so good, as demonstrated by the fact our super friendly and helpful customer service team is regularly called the best customers have experienced!

A challenge that every maid business faces is two-fold: work out what is needed to deliver an unbelievable experience, than work out how to consistently deliver this in thousands of Australian homes. One of the critical elements to this is our 73 point cleaning system, which guarantees each and every home gets the 5-star treatment. Along with this we know we must retain the best cleaners available, so we believe in paying fairly and ensuring we are making their lives easier so they can do what they do best - make your home sparkle!

In order to ensure you are getting the service you want, you are able to rate your clean after every service using our cleaner performance system. This ensures you can provide direct feedback easily and quickly and donâ€™t have to have any awkward conversations with your cleaner.

Our customers are able to get an instant quote online, and then book in less than 60 seconds using our instant quote and online booking form. Better still, all our recurring services get to make use of our significant recurring discounts, with our most popular service being a fortnightly clean which gets you 10% off every recurring service!

After launching in their hometown, Maid2Match expanded their service to Lennox Head in 2018. As the best domestic cleaning company and incredible customer service team, we are proud to be a part of the greater Lennox Head community.