Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SPACE CULTURE
Interior Architects in Chennai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT @ AYANAVARAM, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Modern walls & floors
    BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT @ AYANAVARAM, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT @ AYANAVARAM, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Modern wine cellar
    +1
    BASIL ITALIAN RESTAURANT @ AYANAVARAM
    DUPLEX VILLA @ ALWARPET, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Modern living room
    DUPLEX VILLA @ ALWARPET, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Modern style bedroom
    DUPLEX VILLA @ ALWARPET, SPACE CULTURE SPACE CULTURE Modern style bedroom
    +11
    DUPLEX VILLA @ ALWARPET

    SPACE CULTURE is an architecture, interior and construction based firm in Chennai. a team of young and dynamic architects with a unique approach to design and execution.we craft and implement with highest possible standards focusing on creating beautiful, livable spaces tailored to our client's taste and lifestyle.

    Services
    ARCHITECTURE INTERIORS CONSTRUCTION
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    no.11 CIT COLONY, BISHOP WALLERS AVENUE, MYLAPORE
    600004 Chennai
    India
    +91-9790908590 www.houzz.in/pro/space-culture/space-culture
      Add SEO element