Material Immaterial studio
Designers in Mumbai
    ELEMENTS Collection
    SPACES collection

    Material immaterial studio is built on the basic principles of bare beauty of materials. We are essentially minimalist, our designs do not offer any utopian prescriptions, rather the approach has always been of what to leave out, rather than what to put in. This reduction process is what takes us through a mirror, emerging out on the other side to discover richness, like in the subtle differences between five shades of white and the sense of release that comes from allowing space to be unencumbered by visual distractions.

    Services
    product design
    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    400028 Mumbai
    India
    www.materialimmaterial.com
