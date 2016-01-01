Your browser is out-of-date.

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Misty Haven Villa
    Savio & Rupa Interior Concepts is two peoples passion for stylish contemporary and urbane design. This leading edge interior design firm based in Bangalore is renowned for its aesthetic flair, superior design and functionality and attention to detail. Their customer list showcases the elite, who’s who of Bangalore belonging to the luxury, high-end luxury and ultra luxury segments.

    Services
    Interrio Design
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Company awards
    • Best of Houzz 2013
    • Best of Houzz 2016—Design Best of Houzz 2016—Service (http://www.houzz.com/pro/savioandrupainteriorconcepts/savio-rupa-interior-concepts-bangalore)
    Address
    No. 91, 2nd Floor, 1st C Main Road, Jakkasandra Extenstion, Koramangala, Bangalore, Karnataka
    560034 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8025525777 www.savioandrupa.com

    Reviews

    Varsha Rathod
    Savio & Rupa were recommended by a friend. We wanted a modern & contemporary home. They worked with us to understand what exactly we were looking for, conceptualised and designed it to our expectations. From design to execution it was exactly the same as the 3D designs and the work was precise. The handover on completion was flawless & it was extremely convenient to move in. I didn’t feel any stress during the tenure of the project. The team is client centric & work for end to end solutions, from inception until project completion.
    12 months ago
    sindhu siby
    Straight forward and friendly. Professional and very creative couples. Patiently listening to you to understand our needs, budget vs requirements to help us get the best creative advice using their vast experience and consultation. Most impressive was when they took us to their ongoing and completed projects - got to see first hand the painstaking effoets they put into meticulously plan to get that perfection in outcome for the clients. Pictures speak for itself. Our own experience got me to write this. They are quite busy and inundated with umpteen calls, still if we are lucky to get shortlisted by them, what you can expect is a well researched and best in class customer inclusive consultation and timely delivery. What else to expect from the globetrotting lovely couple who's work is featured in almost every other high profile architecture and interior magazines and coffee table reference books. Each project is unique design and class apart. Admire and best wishes ✨
    almost 4 years ago
    Ratheesh .P.R
    Good Consultation. Great work. Highly Appreciated.
    almost 3 years ago
