Style Crome
Furniture & Accessories in Noida
    • Sofa Cum Bed 6x6 Three Seater Sleeps & Comfortably Perfect for Guests Multi Color , Style Crome Style Crome Living roomSofas & armchairs Cotton Multicolored
    Sofa Cum Bed 6x6 Three Seater Sleeps & Comfortably Perfect for Guests Multi Color

    At Style Crome, we believe that relationships are priceless! We just don't sell products or gifts; we understand the value of a gift and emotions attached to it. Each of our products is chosen carefully with a thought behind it. Every product on our website has an idea and a concept behind it. With all our sincere efforts, we always try to give our valuable clients nothing but the best.

    We want to turn every occasion of yours into a special one. Selection we offer continues to be core to our business and our commitment to impeccable craftsmanship is reflected in all we do.

    Our offerings span home decorations, furnishings, and specialized personalized gifting based on ideas and personalities

    Right from the sourcing, photography, packaging and after sales, every aspect is headed by an expert. Also, any non- positive feedback is taken in a very constructive manner and we take the corrective measures to be our top most priority.

    Services
    office and home decor
    Service areas
    India and Noida
    Company awards
    Best seller on Amazon
    Address
    E 71, Sector 63, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
    201307 Noida
    India
    +91-9718919615 stylecrome.com

    Reviews

    Abhishek Abhi
    I received best quality of sofa cum bed from stylecrome and my order delivered on time..
    over 3 years ago
    dhanya pilo
    terrible service, delivered a 2 seater sofa which is not the design I ordered and worst customer service ever - not even accepting their fault. please see the photos I have attached here
    about 1 year ago
    Richa Singh
    I purchased canvas painting and it was so beautiful and my whole family liked it so much thanks for your amazing service and product.
    over 3 years ago
