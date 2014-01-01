Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bluearch Architects &amp; Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Home Interiors - Runwal Tower - Ghatkopar - Mumbai, Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Home Interiors - Runwal Tower - Ghatkopar - Mumbai, Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors Small bedroom
    Home Interiors - Runwal Tower - Ghatkopar - Mumbai, Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors Small bedroom
    +6
    Home Interiors - Runwal Tower - Ghatkopar - Mumbai
    Modular Kitchen. Akshar Building, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai , Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors KitchenSinks & taps Granite White
    Modular Kitchen. Akshar Building, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai , Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Modular Kitchen. Akshar Building, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai , Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +2
    Modular Kitchen. Akshar Building, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai
    Subramanium Residence (Mulund), Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Wood effect
    Subramanium Residence (Mulund), Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Leather Brown
    Subramanium Residence (Mulund), Bluearch Architects & Interiors Bluearch Architects & Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
    +7
    Subramanium Residence (Mulund)

    Ateet Vengurlekar Principal Architect and Interior Designer is the driving force and inspiration for celebrated international Architects and Interior Designers, Blue Arch Interiors and Architects which was founded in 2007 to provide a comprehensive design service for private clients, property developers, retail outlets and hoteliers..

    Blue Arch Interiors & Architects has carved a unique niche in the market where impeccable design constantly meets expectation. With a dedicated team of talented and very approachable designers, the practice has grown into one of the most successful companies in its field. Like a Family, Blue Arch Interiors & Architects team means a great deal to Ateet. All Members of the company have a unique ability to work as one, whilst bringing out the strengths of each individual. This dedication and commitment has resulted in Blue Arch Interiors & Architects being awarded the prestigious BERG International Award in Singapore in 2014. Creating exceptional living spaces is what we do best; we strive to make all our designs luxurious, bespoke and unique. Attention to detail and the use of colour and texture make for a relaxed, comfortable living environment. We pride ourselves on building a strong relationship with our clients and continuously aim to exceed their expectations. Practicality works seamlessly with delivering the most stylish of home Interiors.

    Services
    residential interior Designing and Execution
    Service areas
    India and U.A.E and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    • Berg Awards Singapore 2014
    • Acetech Economic times jury Award 2015
    • IDAC Art Installation Participation Award 2019
    Address
    opera house
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820074471 www.bluearch.in
    Legal disclosure

    Ateet Vengurlekar

      Add SEO element