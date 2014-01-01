Ateet Vengurlekar Principal Architect and Interior Designer is the driving force and inspiration for celebrated international Architects and Interior Designers, Blue Arch Interiors and Architects which was founded in 2007 to provide a comprehensive design service for private clients, property developers, retail outlets and hoteliers..

Blue Arch Interiors & Architects has carved a unique niche in the market where impeccable design constantly meets expectation. With a dedicated team of talented and very approachable designers, the practice has grown into one of the most successful companies in its field. Like a Family, Blue Arch Interiors & Architects team means a great deal to Ateet. All Members of the company have a unique ability to work as one, whilst bringing out the strengths of each individual. This dedication and commitment has resulted in Blue Arch Interiors & Architects being awarded the prestigious BERG International Award in Singapore in 2014. Creating exceptional living spaces is what we do best; we strive to make all our designs luxurious, bespoke and unique. Attention to detail and the use of colour and texture make for a relaxed, comfortable living environment. We pride ourselves on building a strong relationship with our clients and continuously aim to exceed their expectations. Practicality works seamlessly with delivering the most stylish of home Interiors.