Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Atlas Modular Kitchen
Kitchen Manufacturers in Chennai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Atlas Modular Kitchen & Home Interiors is one of the leading modular kitchen in Chennai and home interior design specialists. We design and fit modern and traditional modular kitchens, wardrobes, cupboards, wall shelves, kitchen accessories and appliances across Tamil Nadu in new and refurbished homes and apartments. We have over 1000 happy customers raving about the kitchen and home interior design remodelling and implementation as we’ll make sure you are completely happy with our service, every step of the way.

    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    188, Velachery—Tambaram Main Rd, Gowrivakkam
    600073 Chennai
    India
    +91-8754427722 www.atlasmodularkitchen.com
    Legal disclosure


      Add SEO element