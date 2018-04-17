Your browser is out-of-date.

Raj Creation
Interior Designers & Decorators in Raipur
Reviews (3)
    • The modern Touche, Raj Creation Raj Creation Eclectic style living room
    +16
    The modern Touche
    Mr. Subuddhi residency, Raj Creation Raj Creation Asian style living room
    +19
    Mr. Subuddhi residency
    Mr. Dora's residency, Raj Creation Raj Creation Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    +26
    Mr. Dora's residency
    Taruna sadan ( Resedential apartment), Raj Creation Raj Creation Asian style bedroom
    +26
    Taruna sadan ( Resedential apartment)
    Mr Aditya Residency , Raj Creation Raj Creation Modern living room
    +13
    Mr Aditya Residency
    Mr. Ashwin residency , Raj Creation Raj Creation Modern style bedroom
    +7
    Mr. Ashwin residency
    Raj creation is an interior design firm, practicing pan India projects, At RAJ CREATION, great interior design is our passion. We believe that a Space is enhanced when it’s personalized — your space should show off your tastes and personality, work with your lifestyle, and maybe make your guests a little jealous. We know that creating a Space interior that does all of these things are not easy, and we’re here to help.

    Services
    • Onsite Consultancies
    • Electric
    • Plumbing
    • Ceiling
    • Flooring
    • Furniture
    • Furnishing and décor
    • Space Planning and furniture arrangement
    • Design concepts
    • Custom designs and details drawings 3D Views
    Service areas
    • We cover pan India projects
    • Raipur
    Address
    301, A block Crystal arcade, Lodhipara chowk, raipur
    492001 Raipur
    India
    +91-8249054398 www.facebook.com/rajagrawal04

    Reviews

    N.K Agrawal
    over 1 year ago
    Bishal Sharma
    over 1 year ago
    Mayank Bajaj
    The most amazing thing about Raj Creation is they suggest you the best possible design which exactly suits your requirement & the best part is their prompt service which each one of us really want in today’s era. Overall a Happy & Satisfied Customer!
    about 1 year ago
