MARK Interior Designer
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    Hair & Beauty Salon
    Hair & Beauty Salon

    Spearheaded by Mallesh Ramancha,
    MARK is a one stop turnkey interior solution firm. We are a dedicated team to provide each of our clients with a pleasure. Our services are based on customer expectation, our creativity, professionalism and innovation efficiency & deliverability.

    We understand the need of our respective clients which consist number of activities, diverse in nature for every activities we gives you the feeling of great mean to your.

    In short MARK is a team of
    professionals specializing in designing and contracting of interior and turnkey and fit outs.

    Our specialization addresses commercial, residential, hospitalities, hair salon, landscape, showrooms, etc. using our extensive technical capabilities and experience in designing and executions.

    We are a tam who believe in delivering innovative and practical projects emphasizing on :

    Schedule completion

    Budgeting.

    Quality control.

    We relish the opportunity to take challenging projects and complete them to clients utmost satisfaction.

    Services
    • Interior Designing for Residential & Commercial
    • Execution
    • Turnkey Projects and Vastu Consultant
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    Gold Medal
    Address
    UG-81, Suchita Business Park, Near Ghatkopar Railway Station, Ghatkopar East.
    400075 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9702309807 www.markidvc.com
