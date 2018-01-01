Patil Design Studio is a boutique sized firm having broad and varied experience with modern home interiors, private residential homes and commercial projects across India which articulates into catering to a mixed set of clients. Thanks to the vastly experienced persons in the studio, small and large surfaces are moulded in an innovative way. For both small and large surfaces outstanding attention to every detail. We pursue an approach of continuous exploration and logical clarity. Patil Design Studio follows a step wise program. It starts with the clients brief, innovation in both design and exploration of materials. The practical approaches to budget are to seek conclude human perception. The ultimate result is a sensually sculpted design that speak of intimacy and identity all at once.