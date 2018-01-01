Your browser is out-of-date.

patildesignstudio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews (5)
    Patil Design Studio is a boutique sized firm having broad and varied experience with modern home interiors, private residential homes and commercial projects across India which articulates into catering to a mixed set of clients.  Thanks to the vastly experienced persons in the studio, small and large surfaces are moulded in an innovative way. For both small and large surfaces outstanding attention to every detail. We pursue an approach of continuous exploration and logical clarity.  Patil Design Studio follows a step wise program. It starts with the clients brief, innovation in both design and exploration of materials. The practical approaches to budget are to seek conclude human perception. The ultimate result is a sensually sculpted design that speak of intimacy and identity all at once. 

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Interior Decoration
    • Interior styling
    • Residential Design
    • Commercial Design
    • Hospitality Design
    Service areas
    Pan India and Mumbai
    Company awards
    LUX LIFE MAGAZINE- Most Outstanding Boutique Interior Design Studio—2018
    Address
    G-5 Swapna Purti Co-op Hsg. Opp, Shalyak Hospital, Caves Road, Jogeshwari (East)
    400060 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920032809 patildesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    sujil shah
    Perfect place to get the right designing solutions.
    over 3 years ago
    Sanath Shetty
    The design lead took all my requirements in mind and completed the project ahead of time. Great Job!
    over 3 years ago
    Harshit Dayal
    Was referred to them by a friend their work is amazing. They conceptualized the designs well and the execution was done on time.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
