Square Up Construction &amp; Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (8)
Projects

    Wardrobe
    Residential Interiors

    We build exceptional facilities that perform for our clients... on time and in budget. We are headquartered in Bangalore.  We provide construction solutions throughout Tamil Nadu ,Kerala and Karnataka

    We have been fortunate to construct many landmark environments in which people learn, heal, worship, work, govern, play, shop and live. We have intentionally developed this diverse project experience so we can apply best practices from a broad range of construction types to benefit each assignment.

    With expertise in a variety of delivery methods including General Contracting, Design/Build, and Construction Management, we customize our approach based on the specifications of each project and the goals of our clients.

    Our commitment to sustainable design and construction, safety, inclusion, and community involvement set us apart in our industry.

    Services
    • Construction
    • Architectural & Interior Design
    • Interior design
    • Renovation
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala
    Address
    No.39,2nd floor Suite # 967, NGEF Ln, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Bengaluru
    560038 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9741199293 www.squareupconstructions.com

    Reviews

    Biren Agrawalla
    Good experience. Professional people.
    about 1 year ago
    Jothi Bai
    I had my house renovation done by them. They changed my old traditional home to a modernised theme with advanced lightings, wonderful paint options and other stuffs. Though the scope of work was less, they were responsive and the project's TAT was within the specified time. Will recommend their services. Thank you Square Up..
    about 1 year ago
    Sachin Pawar
    The team is very professional and they are doing all projects on time & quality work . I had visited on many site's & I really liked there work and design. As I'm a Manager in ColourDrive - Home Painting firm so we have good tie up with Square up.. Good luck team for your upcoming projects..
    about 1 year ago
