U and Y Corp
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    • Whenever we walk
    into someone’s home, we notice the fine aesthetics and the identity that comes along with it, the taste of the individual, auras out of the utmost facet of the space. All residential spaces need to be comfortable, functional, aesthetically smart and above all, exclusively yours, expressing your lifestyle, aspirations and your own persona.

    Therefore, we provide a range of services to keep the detail as intrinsic as a finely carved Greek sculpture. We believe the detail is what makes everything or nothing. It can make a house or a home. We take the vision of your home and bring its genesis to life. 

    We craft experiences!

    Services
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobes
    • TV Unit
    • False Ceiling
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Office Interiors
    • Home Theatre & Acoustics
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560032 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945131000
