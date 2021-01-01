Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
SCIPTAAN
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Reviews (11)
    BATHROOM
    SMALL INTERIOR WORK AT SALTLAKE
    FURNITURE
    Interior

    We are pleased to introduce ourselves as one of the most promising Interior Designing company in Kolkata. Our clients are large, medium and small companies including multinational as well as Indian Corporate organizations. We are in the business of delivering value added, Interior and Exterior design and Execution projects for the wide profile of Corporate, Commercial and Residential clients. Sciptaan has earned a well-deserved reputation for its track record in implementing and completing top quality project in time and with customer satisfaction. We have the infrastructure and technical capabilities to undertake turnkey projects in large volume. Projects are being managed by experienced Designer and supervisors along with the strong skilled force in civil experts, Skilled Carpenters, Gypsum work, POP, Soft furnishing, electrical, Flooring, Painting and Fabrication. Using the &nest material and superior workmanship to create work and living space that enhance the quality of life. We are enclosing a list of selected work executed and references by our prestigious clients, which bear testimony to our commitment towards timely and quality consciousness. Looking forward to rendering our services for a long and faithful relationship with you. Thanking You From Sciptaan.

    Services
    • complete interior decoration
    • CCTV
    • Access control
    • networking
    • Electrical work.
    Service areas
    india kolkata
    Address
    211/6 picnic garden road
    700039 Kolkata
    India
    +91-8777434559 www.sciptaan.com

    Reviews

    SCIPTAAN SCIPTAAN
    Thank you for service
    1 day ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Edit
    SCIPTAAN SCIPTAAN
    Thank you for your service
    1 day ago
    Edit
    SCIPTAAN SCIPTAAN
    Very happy with the work & specially the sciptaan Interior. It was a pleasure interacting with team & our best wishes to the entire Team.
    1 day ago
    Project date: October 2021
    Edit
    Show all 11 reviews
