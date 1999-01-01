Almost two decades ago, five guys and two trucks
formed our very little moving business. It might have been small, but we did a lot of moving! Before long, our crew grew to thirty two men and ten trucks, and before we knew it, Moving APT was performing moves in Florida, Texas, New York, and Colorado! We have been in business since 1999, and now, we're national leaders in interstate proceeding as a licensed interstate agent
- Service areas
- New York, NY, USA
- Address
-
936 SW 1st Ave Suite 130 Miami, FL 33130
10001 New York, Ny, Usa
United States
+91-9621234869 www.movingapt.com/cross-country-moving-companies