Statutory Details:

Name: Handicraft Point Directors: Subhash Borad, Sunil Jain Goods & Service Tax (GST) Regn No. : 08AOZPJ8301A1ZW TIN Number: 08852565638 Import Export Code: AOZPJ8301A ISO Certificate Regn No.: UK-PHPQ16086432

Handicraft Point, An ISO 9001:2015 Certified company, is engaged in manufacturing artistic Home Décor & Furniture made of Iron & Wooden.

We are also supplying Items made of Aluminium and stone.

Our products are available in different types of material, polish, painting, fittings, carving and handmade hardware's. We have a collection of thousands of products.

Development is a perpetual process and we believe in creativity. Any exclusive design of the buyers can be conceptualised into a complete range of products. We regularly innovate & develop new designs.

We own design and fabricate the items & develop them from our own craftsman & make the products having aesthetic sense mixed with beauty and useful effects. The need, requirement and satisfaction of our customers are our top priority. Our assurance towards products manufactured by us are not only the best in the market but also exclusive in their designs and quality.

Our emphasis has been on Quality right from the beginning. The quality we anticipate from our vision is a result of good raw materials, skilled labour force & quality checks at various levels. We tests the quality standard from the start to the finish of the production process. Our products create magic everywhere by enhancing the beauty of any location - whether it is the garden, kitchen, bedroom, drawing room, restaurant or many others.

Good Packing is verynecessary for safety of goods during transportation. We usestiffs on the corners and edges prone to damage in transit. Then wrapped in foam, corrugated sheet, plastic air bubble sheet for added protection. If necessary, We also use corrugated box of 3 ply/ 5 ply/ 7 ply / 9 ply depending upon the size, weight and other factors. We also do the special packing to meet the specific needs of buyer.

Our hallmark has been Timely Delivery of orders with due emphasis on quality. We strive to play a part in placing Indian craftsmanship on the pedestal of admirable achievement with due emphasis on quality.