Handicraft Point
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
    Metal Chairs for cafe and restaurant

    Statutory Details:

    Name: Handicraft Point Directors: Subhash Borad, Sunil Jain Goods & Service Tax (GST) Regn No. : 08AOZPJ8301A1ZW TIN Number: 08852565638 Import Export Code: AOZPJ8301A ISO Certificate Regn No.: UK-PHPQ16086432

    Handicraft Point, An ISO 9001:2015 Certified company, is engaged in manufacturing artistic Home Décor & Furniture made of Iron & Wooden.

    We are also supplying Items made of Aluminium and stone.

    Our products are available in different types of material, polish, painting, fittings, carving and handmade hardware's. We have a collection of thousands of products.

    Development is a perpetual process and we believe in creativity. Any exclusive design of the buyers can be conceptualised into a complete range of products. We regularly innovate & develop new designs.

    We own design and fabricate the items & develop them from our own craftsman & make the products having aesthetic sense mixed with beauty and useful effects. The need, requirement and satisfaction of our customers are our top priority. Our assurance towards products manufactured by us are not only the best in the market but also exclusive in their designs and quality.

    Our emphasis has been on Quality right from the beginning. The quality we anticipate from our vision is a result of good raw materials, skilled labour force & quality checks at various levels. We tests the quality standard from the start to the finish of the production process. Our products create magic everywhere by enhancing the beauty of any location - whether it is the garden, kitchen, bedroom, drawing room, restaurant or many others.

     Good Packing is verynecessary for safety of goods during transportation. We usestiffs on the corners and edges prone to damage in transit. Then wrapped in foam, corrugated sheet, plastic air bubble sheet for added protection. If necessary, We also use corrugated box of 3 ply/ 5 ply/ 7 ply / 9 ply depending upon the size, weight and other factors. We also do the special packing to meet the specific needs of buyer.

    Our hallmark has been Timely Delivery of orders with due emphasis on quality. We strive to play a part in placing Indian craftsmanship on the pedestal of admirable achievement with due emphasis on quality.

    Manufacture of Iron wooden Handicrafts and furniture
    Mumbai | Delhi | Bangalore | Hyderabad | Ahmedabad | Chennai | Kolkata | Surat | Pune | Jaipur | Lucknow | Kanpur | Nagpur | Indore | Thane | Bhopal | Visakhapatnam | Pimpri and Chinchwad | Patna | Vadodara
    ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company
    171-A, RishabhDev Nagar, K.No. 88/3, Pal, Jodhpur
    342008 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-8233334966 www.handicraftpoint.com

    farm and sky ventures
    We have got furniture from handicraft point and and quality is very good and we liked their interaction during the entire process of ordering and delivery. There was small issue during delivery and that was because of transport delay from the transport agency. Good job and we liked your products and will place more orders and refer others
    5 months ago
    holi gray
    almost 3 years ago
    Memenu Ralte
    Ilike this place
    over 3 years ago
