With two decades of well-rounded industry experience and international exposure behind us, Plan My Interior is today one of the fastest growing end-to-end solution providers for Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes and Doors in the country. With over 500+ happy customers, 1.5 Lakh Square Feet In-house manufacturing and 15000 Square Feet State-Of-The-Art Experience Center, we strive to be the largest Interior brand in the country. Fast moving towards becoming one of the most preferred brands in India, we are continuously growing as a multifaceted organisation towards charting new territories of technical advancement and complete customer satisfaction.

Currently we are operational in Delhi NCR with headquarters in Noida and Manufacturing unit in Greater Noida. Our founding team combines the 26 years domain expertise of Ankur Agarwal (IIT Kanpur) and Innovative Entrepreneurial Spirit of Serial Entrepreneur Virender Pratap Singh (IIT Roorkee). Our 150+ strong team works round the clock to deliver you the best-in-class products.