the karigars
Interior Architects in Delhi
Reviews (4)
    Rainbow Towers

    The Karigars was set up in 1976 with the prime objective to create environments which are space friendly, environment friendly keeping in mind the design and creativity . We care for the projects to be done at a competitive cost and always produce Interiors which are value for money .

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • landscape
    • farm houses
    • corporate interiors
    • large retail spaces
    Service areas
    New Delhi, Ncr, and India and global
    Address
    A 141 Neeti Bagh
    110049 Delhi
    India
    +9191981004321001141740705 www.karigarsinteriors.com

    Zubair Alam
    10 months ago
    kirti bhatia
    almost 5 years ago
    Rajneesh Vohra
    over 2 years ago
