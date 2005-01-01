AESTHOS is a synthesis of Aesthetics and Ethos

Where Aesthetics mean a set of principles concerned with the nature and appreciation of beauty.

And Ethos, the characteristic spirit of a culture, era, or community as manifested in its attitudes and aspirations.



AESTHOS was founded in the year 2006 and till date we have completed 67 projects, and Counting.

AESTHOS is an environmentally responsible Interior Design firm based in Mumbai, India, specialising in Infusing Fresh Ideas & Good Vibes into Hospitality (Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Hotels), Retail (Boutiques, Showrooms, Malls) Work spaces (Offices, Co-sharing) and Living Spaces (Apartments, Houses, Farm houses) since 2005.

At AESTHOS, we firmly believe that Living spaces are an extension of your Aspirations & your Potential, not just your Personality. A lot of logical thought & creative imagination go into designing the space where your life stories are played out, Your Home… Designs that make the best use of the available space, daylight, layout… Designs that are cost-effective but look like a million dollar... Designs that not only look and work great, but also ‘FEEL Great'.

SERVICES:

Only Design: We offer 'Only Design' service that clients can avail from anywhere and get local contractors to execute the project using our 'Build-ready', Professional drawings.

Design and Design Supervision: Clients can hire us to Design and Supervise the project till completion, deploying a contractor of their choice execute the project, while we as designers ensure that the design is being followed precisely to ensure flawless execution.

Design and Build: Design and Execution - your project is our baby till handover. We have our in-house Experienced team of service providers, from Carpenters, Electricians, POP, Painters etc. ensuring consistent, high-quality work... Additionally we have tie ups with all vendors, ensuring competitive rates on all materials.



