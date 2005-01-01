Your browser is out-of-date.

Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Reviews
Projects

    • 2.5 BHK Oberoi Splendor, Mumbai., Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy BedroomBeds & headboards Plywood Beige
    2.5 BHK Oberoi Splendor, Mumbai., Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
    2.5 BHK Oberoi Splendor, Mumbai., Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Brown
    +10
    2.5 BHK Oberoi Splendor, Mumbai.
    DEEPAK APT,PEDDER ROAD, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Built-in kitchens
    DEEPAK APT,PEDDER ROAD, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Classic style living room
    DEEPAK APT,PEDDER ROAD, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Classic style living room
    +5
    DEEPAK APT,PEDDER ROAD, MUMBAI
    IMPERIAL TOWER, TARDEO, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Stairs
    IMPERIAL TOWER, TARDEO, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Stairs
    IMPERIAL TOWER, TARDEO, MUMBAI, Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Classic style walls & floors
    +13
    IMPERIAL TOWER, TARDEO, MUMBAI
    LOK NIRMAN 1800 sqft , Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Asian style living room
    LOK NIRMAN 1800 sqft , Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Asian style living room
    LOK NIRMAN 1800 sqft , Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Aesthos Interior Design and Consultancy Asian style dining room
    +13
    LOK NIRMAN 1800 sqft

    AESTHOS is a synthesis of Aesthetics and Ethos

    Where Aesthetics mean a set of principles concerned with the nature and appreciation of beauty.

    And Ethos, the characteristic spirit of a culture, era, or community as manifested in its attitudes and aspirations.

    AESTHOS was founded in the year 2006 and till date we have completed 67 projects, and Counting.

    AESTHOS is an environmentally responsible Interior Design firm based in Mumbai, India, specialising in Infusing Fresh Ideas & Good Vibes into Hospitality (Restaurants, Cafes, Bars, Hotels), Retail (Boutiques, Showrooms, Malls) Work spaces (Offices, Co-sharing) and Living Spaces (Apartments, Houses, Farm houses) since 2005.

    At AESTHOS, we firmly believe that Living spaces are an extension of your Aspirations & your Potential, not just your Personality. A lot of logical thought & creative imagination go into designing the space where your life stories are played out, Your Home… Designs that make the best use of the available space, daylight, layout… Designs that are cost-effective but look like a million dollar... Designs that not only look and work great, but also ‘FEEL Great'.

    SERVICES:

    Only Design: We offer 'Only Design' service that clients can avail from anywhere and get local contractors to execute the project using our 'Build-ready', Professional drawings.

    Design and Design Supervision: Clients can hire us to Design and Supervise the project till completion, deploying a contractor of their choice execute the project, while we as designers ensure that the design is being followed precisely to ensure flawless execution.

    Design and Build: Design and Execution - your project is our baby till handover. We have our in-house Experienced team of service providers, from Carpenters, Electricians, POP, Painters etc. ensuring consistent, high-quality work... Additionally we have tie ups with all vendors, ensuring competitive rates on all materials.


    Kindly Call/Message for Quotes of different services

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Consultation
    • Residential
    • Hospitality
    • Commercial
    • only design
    • design and design supervision
    • design and build
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Company awards
    Awards received are in the hospitality sector
    Address
    Andheri Green Field Towers CHSL, B3, Jogeshwari—Vikhroli Link Rd, Poonam Nagar, Andheri East
    400093 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820404496 aesthos.in
